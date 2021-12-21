The best Bren loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone Bren is a new LMG in battle royale, brought about by the Vanguard integration with Warzone Pacific. It's a weird-looking weapon, but one that can work an absolute treat when you prime it with the right build.

The Bren in Warzone is primarily useful as a long-range LMG, perfect for chucking round after round down range and hopefully hitting as many enemies with them as possible. It isn't the lightest gun to carry around, but with a couple of different ways to run it, I should have one that works for you. So, here are the best Warzone Bren loadouts.

The best long-range Bren Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Queen's 775m Scepter

Queen's 775m Scepter Optic: ZF4 3.5x Scope

ZF4 3.5x Scope Stock: Queen's Model 11 BH

Queen's Model 11 BH Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: .303 British 100 Round Drums

.303 British 100 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

We don't want any baddies knowing where you're killing them from. Chuck the MX Silencer on for maximum confusion when the enemy looks at their minimap and sees nothing. This attachment also boosts your weapon accuracy, something that'll become a theme in this loadout.

The Queen's 775m Scepter is the big long barrel of the Bren. While it isn't actually 775 metres long, it'll improve your aiming stability and recoil control enormously, even when you're taking shots yourself. You could go for the Queen's 705mm Royal barrel, too, but the dramatic reduction of recoil with the Scepter is what pips it for me.

Unfortunately, this means our bullet velocity hasn't been boosted. Not to worry: With Lengthened ammunition, you'll be able to far more reliably hit your targets from an mile away, and this attachment has no downside aside from the opportunity cost of picking the other types of ammo. They're nowhere near as good as this is, though.

With LMGs, especially ultra-range ones, I like maximising my ammo count. So, the .303 British 100 Round Drums will give us 100 bullets to play with before having to reload. Being an LMG, the reload animation takes several years to complete and requires planning permission from the Caldera local authorities. So, I'm using Sleight of Hand as the first perk to minimise this problem.

From here, it's all about finding all semblance of recoil and stamping it out like a burning flame. The M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel grip further limits the Bren's mobility which isn't great, but it keeps you more accurate both when stationary and on the move. Coupled with the Queen's Model 11 BH stock and Grooved Grip, you'll be a terrifying monster when aiming down your sights. It's a shame it takes a long time to get yourself aimed, but at longer ranges, this isn't so much of an issue. Just switch to your PPSh when things get dicey close-up.

That's actually why Amped is on this loadout: it's sometimes quicker to swap guns and fire back with your SMG than take ages to ADS with the Bren if someone rounds a corner and bumps into your face. Amped and the improved weapon swap speed it offers is invaluable.

While I've put Ghost on this loadout to avoid you getting spotted by UAVs on the minimap, bring Overkill, too. Don't be caught short without a viable secondary with a gun as chunky as this.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The best .50 cal Bren Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Queen's 705mm Royal

Queen's 705mm Royal Optic: ZF4 3.5x Scope

ZF4 3.5x Scope Stock: Oak & Shield 12B

Oak & Shield 12B Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .50 BMG 50 Round Mags

.50 BMG 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This Warzone Bren loadout is based on the ammunition attachment it uses. The .50 BMG 50 Round Mags are a unique attachment to this gun and offer you a transformed weapon than the default and extended mags give you.

Firstly, they boost damage-per-shot and bullet velocity, making each shot much more likely to hit its target and strike fear into their soul. Along with better bullet penetration and 50 bullets to play with, it seems like a clear winner. However, these 50 calibre bullets come with some downsides.

Along with a slowed-down movement speed and ADS speed, the main issue you'll run into with these rounds is the slower fire rate.

You have slightly worse recoil control and accuracy using this magazine, but with a bit of practice and the other attachments we're using, it isn't too much of a big deal. Instead, keep in mind how punishing missing a shot can be. Your time-to-kill with a high-damage, low-fire-rate gun can be devastating, but only if you hit every single shot. If you miss even one, things start getting tragic.

So, with this combination of attachments to both boost the weapon's mobility and stop the recoil from getting too out of control, this Bren loadout is a really nice choice if you want to try something different.