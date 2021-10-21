The best builds for Hoffman in Back 4 Blood

Looking for the best Hoffman build in Back 4 Blood? Overall, there are eight characters to choose from, though Hoffman isn't available until you've played through the first four stages of the first act. While you can play each of the cleaners however you want, each has unique perks that can be built upon. This can be important in higher difficulties, where you want every advantage you can get.

Our Back 4 Blood tips should help if you're just starting out, and if you're confused about decks, our cards guide will help you get to grips with the basics. But if you've unlocked Hoffman and you're ready to get started, here's the best Back 4 Blood Hoffman builds.

Back 4 Blood Hoffman builds

Hoffman will help bolster the team's ammo supply, as he has the chance to find ammo whenever he kills a Ridden. He also has an extra offensive slot and increases teammates ammo capacity by 10%.

While Hoffman has no passives that point towards a preferred weapon, you may as well take advantage of the increased ammo capacity and gain by opting for guns with high fire rates, such as an SMG or assault rifle.

Both of these builds focus on Hoffman's ammo bonuses, though he's a character that can probably work with several different builds. As team compositions can vary too, it's worth playing around and swapping in cards that might work better with your overall setup.

Assault rifle/explosives hybrid build

The 'Two is One and One is None' card is optional here, but it will allow you to carry two primary weapons. If you do go for it, I'd choose either an SMG or shotgun as a secondary weapon.

This build also considers Hoffman's extra offensive slot, so I've given him cards that buff explosives, too.

Two is One and One is None: You can equip a Primary weapon in your Secondary slot. -25% Swap Speed.

You can equip a Primary weapon in your Secondary slot. -25% Swap Speed. Bomb Squad: 100% Explosive Damage, 35% Explosive Resistance.

100% Explosive Damage, 35% Explosive Resistance. Double Grenade Pouch: 2 additional Offensive Inventory, -10% Damage Dealt.

2 additional Offensive Inventory, -10% Damage Dealt. Offensive Scavenger: You can sense nearby Offensive Accessories, more Offensive Accessories spawn.

You can sense nearby Offensive Accessories, more Offensive Accessories spawn. Admin Reload: When you stow your weapon it reloads, -15% Ammo Capacity.

When you stow your weapon it reloads, -15% Ammo Capacity. Guns Out: 50% Weapon Swap Speed, -5% Damage Resistance.

50% Weapon Swap Speed, -5% Damage Resistance. Ridden Slayer: 20% Weakspot Damage.

20% Weakspot Damage. Reckless Strategy: 30% Weakspot Damage, -5% Damage Resistance.

30% Weakspot Damage, -5% Damage Resistance. Tactical Vest: 30% Rifle Ammo Capacity, 10% Damage with Assault Rifles and LMGs.

30% Rifle Ammo Capacity, 10% Damage with Assault Rifles and LMGs. Large Caliber Rounds: 7.5% Bullet Damage, 100% Bullet Penetration, -20% Stamina Efficiency.

7.5% Bullet Damage, 100% Bullet Penetration, -20% Stamina Efficiency. Demolitions Expert: 50% Accessory Damage, -15% Ammo Capacity.

50% Accessory Damage, -15% Ammo Capacity. Ammo Mule: 75% Ammo Capacity, Disables: Support Accessories.

75% Ammo Capacity, Disables: Support Accessories. Grenade Training: 25% Accessory Damage.

25% Accessory Damage. Combat Training: 5% Bullet Damage, 50% Bullet Penetration.

5% Bullet Damage, 50% Bullet Penetration. Ammo Scavenger: You can sense nearby Ammo, more Ammo spawns.

(Image credit: Turtle Rock Studios)

SMG build

Based on a build from Redditor EverySockYouOwn , this SMG build focuses on Hoffman's ability to find extra ammo with kills and mowing down enemies indiscriminately with the bullet-hungry SMG.

Some cards have been swapped out from the original build to make room for cards such as 'Shredder' and 'Silver Bullets' to give extra damage or reload speed.

Ammo Pouch: 25% Ammo Capacity.

25% Ammo Capacity. Quick Kill: 50% Accuracy, Disables: Aim Down Sights

50% Accuracy, Disables: Aim Down Sights Ammo Belt: 50% Ammo Capacity, -20% Stamina Efficiency.

50% Ammo Capacity, -20% Stamina Efficiency. Superior Cardio: 20% Stamina, 20% Sprint Efficiency, 5 Health.

20% Stamina, 20% Sprint Efficiency, 5 Health. Mag Coupler: 50% Reload Speed, Disables: Aim Down Sights

50% Reload Speed, Disables: Aim Down Sights Shredder: Each bullet hit causes the target to take 1% increased damage for 3 seconds (stacks up to 15%).

Each bullet hit causes the target to take 1% increased damage for 3 seconds (stacks up to 15%). Hunker Down: While crouching, gain 10% Damage Resistance and 40% Accuracy.

While crouching, gain 10% Damage Resistance and 40% Accuracy. Meatgrinder: Gain 30% Move Speed and Accuracy while crouched and using an LMG.

Gain 30% Move Speed and Accuracy while crouched and using an LMG. Ammo Scavenger: You can sense nearby Ammo, more Ammo spawns.

You can sense nearby Ammo, more Ammo spawns. Tactical Vest: 30% Rifle Ammo Capacity, 10% Damage with Assault Rifles and LMGs.

30% Rifle Ammo Capacity, 10% Damage with Assault Rifles and LMGs. Speed Demon: 6% Move Speed while using an SMG, 35% Reload Speed while using an SMG.

6% Move Speed while using an SMG, 35% Reload Speed while using an SMG. Combat Training: 5% Bullet Damage, 50% Bullet Penetration.

5% Bullet Damage, 50% Bullet Penetration. Silver Bullets: 10% Bullet Damage, 150% Bullet Penetration. When you kill a Mutation, you lose 5 Copper.

10% Bullet Damage, 150% Bullet Penetration. When you kill a Mutation, you lose 5 Copper. Killer's Instinct: 30% Weakspot Damage, Disables: Aim Down Sights.

30% Weakspot Damage, Disables: Aim Down Sights. Motorcycle Helmet: 15% Damage Resistance, 10 Health, Disables: Aim Down Sights.