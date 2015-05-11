20 games every Android user should play

While nothing can ever replace gaming with a keyboard and mouse on a killer rig, mobile games can be a godsend while you're in a waiting room, if, you’ve got the right games. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of the 20 best Android games. They range from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Dots, Kami, and games like Space Team. There’s something for everyone, and many of the games are available for free.

Do you have a favorite Android game? Let us know in the comments below!

20. Dead Trigger 2: Someone had to do it. Zombies are on every platform imaginable and Dead Trigger 2 is one of the best zombie shooters on Android. You’ll push through levels, killing hordes of zombies in a game that looks pretty good for a mobile game. It’s also filled with unlockables, which helps, since the game gets a little repetitive. It's not perfect, but it's hard to complain about a free game—even if it has in-app purchases.