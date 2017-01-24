Berserk and the Band of the Hawk details 'awakening' abilities alongside new screens

Omega Force's Berserk and the Band of the Hawk is the game adaptation of the manga series of the same name. Said to be inspired by the likes of Dragon's Dogma and Dark Souls, publisher Koei Tecmo dropped three new English language trailers last October, but news on the incoming Dynasty Warriors-esque musou hack-and-slasher has been thin on the ground since. Due next month, February 21, Koei has now revealed more about its "awakening" abilities and has shared a collection of striking screens.

Billed as "game-changing" abilities, the new powers afforded to playable protagonists Guts and Griffiths' are described as such:

"In Berserk and the Band of the Hawk, playable characters have devastating abilities that must be “awakened” to draw out their true potential. Awakening abilities offers overwhelming temporary boosts that allow players to demolish hordes of enemies in their path. Players can take advantage of Guts’ Berserker Armor to unleash deadly blows, Griffith’s demonic Femto form to deal swift bursts of damage, and Zodd’s giant Apostle form to effortlessly topple foes.

"Players will encounter a smorgasbord of fearsome foes throughout Berserk and the Band of the Hawk. Evil Spirits, Ogres, Kelpies, Golems, Trolls and Demonic Knights are just a handful of the many enemies that players must annihilate during their adventure. Collect raw materials and upgrade weaponry outside of battle to increase attack damage and unlock new combos to wipe out these savage opponents."

The following screenshots depict both said awakening abilities and some of the monsters Guts and Griffith will be up against come February 21.