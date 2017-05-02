Battlegrounds doubles its playerbase in less than a month, now with 2 million sales

Back on April 10 we received news that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which entered Steam Early Access on March 23, had sold a million copies. Today we learned the multiplayer battle royale shooter is showing no signs of slowing down, as less than a month later it has doubled its sales to 2 million copies.

Along with the sales news, developer Bluehole has announced that it'll be matching donations up to $100,000 during their first charity invitational. The invitational, benefiting Gamers Outreach, will take place this Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9am Pacific and will feature 32 two-player teams from both North America and Europe. Here's the link to donate, and you can tune into the official Battlegrounds Twitch channel on Thursday to watch.