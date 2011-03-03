Battlefield Play4Free developed with 10 to 15 percent of Battlefield 3's budget

Speaking at GDC yesterday, Ben Cousins has revealed that Battlefield Play4Free cost a mere 10 to 15 percent of the upcoming Battlefield 3's budget to develop, and that it's already making a profit through microtransactions. Battlefield Play4Free is currently in beta, and has taken 600,000 signatures since testing began on November 30 last year.

Players of Battlefield 1943, or either of the Battlefield: Bad Company games, will get access to the Beta on March 1. Followers of the official twitter feed and Facebook page will be able to play on April 4.

The first footage of Battlefield 3 was released yesterday. I still do a little ooh-rah every time I watch it . Tom has been the Battlefield Play4Free beta. He's not ooh-rahing quite so much.

