Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam release date set, VIP Map Pack 7 out tomorrow

Battlefield Bad Company 2 Vietnam

Earlier we reported on the huge patch that hit Battlefield: Bad Company 2 today, saying that it was in preparation for the upcoming map pack and Vietnam expansion. Now DICE have revealed the dates for both releases. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam will be available on December 18th and VIP Map Pack 7 will be out tomorrow. There's a new trailer below showing off some of the locales we'll be getting in the new map pack.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam is available now on the EA store for £9.99/$14.99. Tomorrow's map pack will be completely free.

