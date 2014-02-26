Battlefield 4 Platoons roll out on February 27

DICE announced today that it will finally begin rolling out Battlefield 4 's Platoons feature on February 27. Similar to the feature in Battlefield 3, BF4's platoons will allow you to create (if you have a high enough rank) or join clans of up to 100 members, and coordinate battles for you and your teammates.

Each Platoon has a private and public feed where members can communicate, coordinate and group before joining servers. All members get a customized Platoon emblem and tag, and basic Management tools allow you to invite, apply, and promote or demote members. If four or more members are playing on the same server, they can rank up their Platoon. Initially there will only be 10 ranks, but DICE said more will come.

“It is important for us to clarify that this is the first iteration of Platoons,” DICE says on its official blog . “We will continue to work on the feature to refine and expand it, but now we will finally have the opportunity to see it in action and get some real-world feedback. Now is the time for all our players to tell us what they like, what they want improved, and what they want to see next.”

DICE says that the feature will roll out in stages, with some players getting access before others in order to ensure stability. Everyone can join a Platoon, but you'll need a Premium membership and a rank 10 soldier to create your own. Platoons are also completely platform agnostic, so you can add members from both the PC and console version of the game.