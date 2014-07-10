Battlefield 4: DICE announce Battlefest in-game event

DICE are launching Battlefest, an event they describe as a "festival built for gamers". Picture crowds gathered in massive tents, raising their lighters in appreciation of an on-stage presentation on the merits of mid-range firefights with an AR160. And now forget that image, because this "festival" takes place entirely in-game. It begins this Saturday with a double-XP weekend.

"Battlefest is just a small token of our appreciation and commitment to Battlefield 4," write DICE. "In addition to this, we have DICE teams in Stockholm and LA continually working on improving the gameplay experience, adding new initiatives like the CTE environment, and also developing the next two expansions packs."

After launching the event with a double-XP weekend, DICE will be setting a series of community missions. "Each week we will be hosting a global community challenge to reach a specific goal in-game," they explain. The first is to collectively reach 15 million revives across all platforms, and, if successful, participants will be given a gold Battlepack the following week.

DICE will also be holding a daily Battleshots contest. By now, you may have battlespotted the battletheme of battleputting the battleword "battle" in battlefront of everything.

Battleshots, then, is a competition to take a Battlefield 4 screenshot showcasing that day's criteria. "Each daily winning entry will receive an AMD graphics card, $50 gift card to the DICE Store, and a Battlefield 4 Premium membership on their platform of choice."

Finally, there's a month-long stunt video competition that promises "a massive prize", and free in-game camo unlocks for all players each week.

You can see the full details of the event at the Battlefield 4 website .