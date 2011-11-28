Battlefield 3 trailer shows Gulf of Oman, jump jets, tiny yellow digger

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/emGXp-qRrVg[/embed]

At one point in the above trailer for the Back to Karkand Gulf of Oman map I had the sudden feeling that I had seen something very odd in the middle of all the explosions and collapsing buildings. After a couple of rewinds I discovered what it was. A tiny yellow digger, driven by a pair of engineers waltzing right through an insane fight between a tank, two buggies and a jump jet. Brilliant, but what the hell is it for?

The VTOL jets should also prove more effective against infantry targets than their speedier brothers, bringing air and ground combat closer together. All the more reason to get excited about the upcoming Back to Karkand expansion for Battlefield 3. It's out next month.