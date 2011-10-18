Popular

Battlefield 3 played in a virtual reality dome

"Screw the practicalities, let's build a huge virtual reality dome and use it to play Battlefield 3!" That's the admirable attitude shown by the folks at the Gadget Show in this video of the Ultimate Battlefield 3 Simulator, spotted on Reddit . An "omni-directional treadmill" monitors the players movements. A wireless gun is used to aim and paintball markers attached to the player's body let him "feel the enemy gunfire." It puts the graphics card I just bought to shame. Now all I want is a huge VR dome in my living room. Damn you, Gadget Show! The episode featuring the win-dome is set to air in the UK on Monday at 8pm on Channel 5.

