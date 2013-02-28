Battlefield 3: End Game flaunts Air Superiority

Despite having spent hours with Battlefield 3, my jet-setting career has been far from illustrious. A few minutes soaring high above the carnage below, an idle attempt to shoot something and, inevitably, a nose-first crash into a building while desperately hoping no-one was looking. Even with my gross incompetence, I'm looking forward to End Game's Air Superiority mode. The 12 vs. 12 dogfights look like just the intensive crash course in aerobatic aptitude that I need. In preparation for End Game's March release, DICE have unveiled the mode's very first screenshot.

Is that a blimp in the distance? Maybe Air Superiority means bonus points for taunting slower, more primitive aeronautic efforts.

End Game will also add four new maps and a romping new CTF mode .