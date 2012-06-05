Popular

Battlefield 3 Armored Kill screenshots show AC-130 gunship, twilight tank battles

Battlefield 3 Armored Kill

Now that Battlefield 3 Premium is well and truly confirmed , DICE and EA have lifted the lid on a few more of their upcoming DLC plans. Armored Kill is due in the autumn, and features wide-open maps with a vehicle focus: precisely the opposite of this month's Close Quarters infantry combat pack.

Of note in the new screenshots is an AC-130 gunship - the massive ground-attack aircraft commonly associated with Call of Duty turret sections. The last time we played with one of these in a Battlefield game was in the hugely popular Battlefield 1942 Desert Combat mod . Click through for the images.

On closer inspection, however, it doesn't look like this AC-130 will necessarily be player-pilotable. In the final screenshot, the player seems to occupy one of the gunner seats in the aircraft - and the only other available position is another gunner seat. It's early days, however, and nothing has been confirmed.

What's got your interest, readers? These wide-open desertscapes, or Close Quarters' focused firefighting?

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
