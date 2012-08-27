Battlefield 3: Armored Kill gets September deployment dates

Battlefield 3's impending vehicle-themed map pack, Armored Kill, rolls out on September 11 for Premium members and on September 25 for everyone else, according to an update on EA's official website .

As a stark contrast to June's footsoldier-frenzy Close Quarters, Armored Kill touts new vehicle unlocks, types, and four new maps for rolling missile magnets to frolic in, including "the biggest map in Battlefield history." Also included is Tank Superiority mode: King-of-the-Hill-style warfare except with less propane salesmen and more exploding tanks . Knowing my aversion to anything vehicular in BF3, I'll probably cower beneath the most desolate tree possible in the furthest corner of the map with my sniper rifle.