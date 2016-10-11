Battlefield 1's Spectator Mode to come with new video editing tools

You won't just spectate in Battlefield 1's Spectator mode; you'll basically chronicle the skirmish as a sort of war correspondent, compositing scenes, changing the depth-of-field or field-of-view, enabling a free camera, or adding visual filters to make everything look all arty and noir. That's thanks to a set of new tools that will be bolted onto the game "soon after launch", and detailed on the Battleblog here.

Various YouTubers have been enlisted by EA to show off the new tools, including Berdu in this video sponsored by EA:

The game itself is out on October 21, and rentable servers will make a return. (Thanks, VG247)