Battlefield 1942 is now free on Origin

EA is now offering Battlefield 1942 as a free download on Origin. The series' 2002 progenitor is listed in the demos section, but the official site is clear that it's fully free-to-play. The site has also enlisted the surprised/angry medic above to help spread the word: "35 machines of war?! Yeah, that's just what I needed: 35 more problems for me. You know what, why don't you go remove your own damn shrapnel?"

But don't mind him, his face has had a hard day. Go get Battlefield 1942. The textures might offend modern video-graphics consumers, but it remains one of my favorite multiplayer shooters. I've had way more fun standing on the wings of flying planes than I ever have respecting physics in Battlefield 3.

The release is apparently tied to the celebration of Battlefield's 10th anniversary, which was a couple months ago, so it's possible we just missed it. Either way, it's here now.