Battlefield 1 open beta will end this week, EA confirms

When Battlefield 1 launched its open beta last week, it did so without a clear end date. EA has now confirmed combat in the Sinai Desert will wrap up on Thursday, September 8, while simultaneously announcing changes to its Conquest Mode.

Conquest Mode, for those unaware, sees 64 players going head-to-head in a quest to overcome pre-set objectives across the desert map. The latest beta patch “disables the round timer,” the publisher announced via Twitter, which means each set-to becomes a race to 300, and not against the clock.

Today's #Battlefield 1 Open Beta patch disables the round timer in Conquest Mode. Go capture those points! pic.twitter.com/VdWkI2JtqTSeptember 5, 2016

The war's not over yet. The Battlefield 1 Open Beta will end on Thursday, September 8. pic.twitter.com/FkWPE9trX9September 5, 2016

If you’re still planning on joining the WW1-inspired war zone, EA has compiled some tips on how to get started, however Evan’s thorough impressions should give you a better sense of what to expect.

If you need something a little more lighthearted to get you in the mood, though, you should absolutely check out Battlefield 1’s launch trailer remade with Team Fortress characters.

Nine days is a pretty wholesome helping of beta time, Battlefield 1’s full release is due October 21.