Battalion 1944 seeks funding to return the FPS to WW2

Doing things on a shoestring, going back to basics, taking on a challenge with spunk, skill and a dash of new tech—that's the traditional telling of the British war effort, so it's fitting that a team from Derby, UK, is stripping down the FPS and taking it back to 1944. Bulkhead Interactive is seeking £100,000 to complete Battalion 1944, a throwback to Medal of Honor and Call of Duty 2.

Battalion pledges historic locations such as Carentan and Bastogne in addition to the hallmark weaponry of the second world war. I do love an M1 Garand, and for all that Insurgency's Day of Infamy mod is impressive, Battalion is looking considerably prettier thanks to Unreal Engine 4 and mo-capped animation, although I do plan on dragging that motion blur slider so far down it falls off the bar.

The emphasis is on skill-based play, with no unlocks beyond the cosmetic. Competitive play is intended to be a pillar of the experience too—a 'global competition system' and stat tracking will be implemented from the get-go.

The announcement trailer is nothing if not thorough, and the team speak with the same misty-eyed reverence I get when yakking about shooters of yore, so if you think Battalion 1944 is worth a punt, you can contribute to the war effort here.