The Call of Duty series ranked

World at War barely squeaked into number two, but the numbers don't lie. It is better than Call of Duty 2. I'm sorry if you disagree, but you're simply wrong. And that's a fact.

So why is WaW so liked? A lot of you mentioned the Nazi Zombies. People love Nazi Zombies. Plus, there were mods! Those were things Call of Duty games used to have before Modern Warfare 2.

Also, like CoD and CoD 2, it has World War 2 on its side. "Besides the fact I love WWII and history as a whole, I feel World at War had the best atmosphere out of all of the Call of Duty games," said one of you. "The grittiness, the gun play, the gore, the voice actors, the maps, the scenery, it was all perfect. I truly wish Treyarch or at least CoD as a whole would go back to their WWII roots."

While I loved Modern Warfare when it came out, why not hop back to WWII for a change? Like, could we? I wouldn't mind. This was seven years ago and we still haven't gone back. Can we? Please? Let's do it. It's decided, the next Call of Duty after Black Ops 3 will be set during WWII. You heard it here first. (If you check back here in a year and this hasn't happened, it's not because I was wrong, but because you've slipped into an alternate dimension. Things are great in my dimension. Sorry about yours.)