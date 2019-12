[bcvideo id="1191495830001"]

Here's a nice, straightforward bit of footage of Batman: Arkham City. No soundtrack, no clever editing, just Batman going for a glide. Using the hook shot in combination with your cape will essentially give you unlimited flying time. From the high vantage point, you can see how impressively large Arkham City is, and the thugs below can be attacked with a gliding, flying kick at any time. They don't stand a chance.