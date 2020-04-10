Bannerlord players are creating amazing custom banners

Attention all Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord players—you need to stop your siege, get off your warhorse, and take a nice long scroll through the Bannerlordbanners subreddit. It's devoted to showing off the custom banners players have been creating using this neat website, which lets you create banners that are far more detailed and intricate than the in-game tool allows and then paste them into the game with a code.

The really cool thing is that you can also grab the code for a banner someone else has made and add it your game. Just click on any of the posts you see below and copy the code in the comments. Launch Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, and on the map screen press B, which will bring up the banner editor. Press Ctrl-V to paste the code and you'll instantly see the banner appear in your game.

It's going to be tough to choose just one, because there are tons of imaginative, hilarious, and downright beautiful banners on display. Looking for a Star Wars theme? Warhammer? Monty Python? Undertale? The Simpsons? The flag of Portugal circa 1495? You'll find it below, and this is just a small selection of my favorites: