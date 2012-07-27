Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition release date and price announced

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition is all countdown timered out , and today we have a release date, September 18; a price, $20 USD (~£12.74 if directly converted); and a list of additions and upgrades. The game will run on a modified version of its original Infinity Engine, and will include three new party members and a new adventure, The Black Pits.

The Black Pits adds fifteen levels of "arena-style combat challenges" which Overhaul Games suggests will take over six hours. Feel free to read the description with an ominous voice: "Deep within the Underdark where few dare to tread, the mad drow Baeloth has used his extensive mastery of magic to force a duergar colony into creating an entertainment complex of his own design. He has invited guests from across the realms, from Maztica to Menzoberranzan, and they will readily attend - Baeloth is known to be an excellent showman."

"Rouse yourselves, you lice-laden layabouts. Stand and salute your new master, Baeloth the Entertainer!"

Man, layabout maybe, but that lice thing just isn't true. Rasaad yn Bashir, one of the new characters, doesn't even have hair . OK, Dorn Il-Khan might be lice-laden, but Neera the Wild Mage apparently adds four hours of "engaging romantic adventure," and there's nothing romantic about head bugs.

So, what do you say? Is your September spoken for? Or would you rather spend half the price for the original ?