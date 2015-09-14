Popular

Bad news Australia: XCOM 2 is $127 to pre-order on Steam [Update: it's now $85]

Xcom 2

Update: 2K Australia got in touch this morning to point out that the price has been decreased to US$59.99 in Australia, which is just below $85 locally. The publisher said the price had been published in error.

Original story [September 11]:

XCOM 2 got a new Steam page today, which is good news for anyone who, for whatever reason, wants to pre-order it. It'll set you back $59.95 if you live in North America, but other regions aren't so lucky. In Australia the price is US$89.95, which at the current exchange rate makes it a whopping $127.45.

That's not for the special edition, or the premium edition, or the super-premium-deluxe edition (none of which actually exist at the moment): that's just for regular old XCOM 2 – though you'll get a Resistance Warrior Pack for pre-ordering.

Australians often gripe about the price of software, but $128 is taking the piss a bit. While it might have made sense to jack up the Australian price when our dollar was at parity with the US, that's not the case anymore: the AU gets you 70 US cents at present.

It's not the first time this has happened on Steam, and it's definitely not the first time it's happened to a 2K game: Games.on.net reports that Civilization: Beyond Earth was similarly expensive.

We've reached out to 2K's Australian office for comment.

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
