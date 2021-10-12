Popular

Avowed, Obsidian's Skyrim-style RPG, will feature two-handed combat and 'multiple class playstyles'

By

The first-person open-world fantasy RPG was announced last year.

Our colleagues at Windows Central published an article Tuesday with a few bits of fresh information on Avowed, Obsidian's upcoming first-person fantasy RPG. There aren't many new details, but we did learn a few things: Author Jez Corden says that Avowed will feature "multiple class playstyles" with two-handed combat that will enable dual wielding, two-handed weapons or a combination of weapons and wizardy, according to sources familiar with the game's development.

Some spells will also be two-handed, according to the report, which says that the Fireball spell, for instance, will be conjured "using complex-looking hand gestures." Weapons will be enchantable, and it's possible that the musket-style firearms that appeared in the Pillars of Eternity isometric RPGs—Avowed is set in the same world, remember—will also be usable.

Combat seems to be more "loadout-based" than the Elder Scrolls games, with class-specific gameplay styles: Warriors will focus primarily on physical attacks, with abilities like kicks and shield bashes, while spellcasters will have the ability to bind magic to specific buttons. It will also be a more "colorful" game than the latest Elder Scrolls RPG, Skyrim, with a range of different environments—caves, forests, temples—some of which may be destructible. Swimming may also be possible.

These details hint at the ways in which Avowed may differ from The Elder Scrolls, but the game is still early in development, so some of it will likely change between now and release.

There's still no indication as to what Avowed will actually be about or when it will arrive: It takes place in the Pillars of Eternity world, The Living Lands region of Eora, a northern frontier which hasn't been seen in either game. In other words, while we'll doubtless see familiar elements of the world, like spells and enemies (the lizard-like Xaurip will reportedly appear, for instance), Obsidian can do pretty much whatever it wants with the narrative.

Avowed doesn't have a release target at this point, but the report says the game is currently in a "pre-alpha" state.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments