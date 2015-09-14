Popular

Australia, we've got thousands of Rainbow Six: Siege beta keys for you

Rainbow Six Siege 6S_Screen_TheClashWhiteMask2k_E3_150615_4pm_PT_1434371313

Rainbow Six: Siege goes into beta on September 24, which is great news if you've got a beta key. On that count we can help, because Ubisoft has given us 5,000 (yeah, that's not a typo) beta keys for Australian readers.

Once you've clicked this link and obtained your code, you'll need to do the following:

  • Visit www.rainbow6.com/beta
  • Click on the “Redeem your guaranteed access code” button
  • Select platform
  • Sign into selected platform
  • Email will be sent to confirm choice
  • Selected platform beta key will be sent on September 24th once the BETA is live

It's pretty easy and, given the amount of keys, the odds are high you'll get in. So go sign up now.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
