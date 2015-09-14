Australia, we've got thousands of Rainbow Six: Siege beta keys for you

Rainbow Six: Siege goes into beta on September 24, which is great news if you've got a beta key. On that count we can help, because Ubisoft has given us 5,000 (yeah, that's not a typo) beta keys for Australian readers.
Once you've clicked this link and obtained your code, you'll need to do the following:
- Visit www.rainbow6.com/beta
- Click on the “Redeem your guaranteed access code” button
- Select platform
- Sign into selected platform
- Email will be sent to confirm choice
- Selected platform beta key will be sent on September 24th once the BETA is live
It's pretty easy and, given the amount of keys, the odds are high you'll get in. So go sign up now.