Australia, the HTC Vive Cosmos is AU$150 off at the moment

If you're stuck inside, and longing to go outside, it's always possible to simulate the great outdoors. Or else you could simulate Half-Life's dystopian City 17. It's up to you. Either way, the HTC Vive Cosmos is currently pretty cheap, and yes, it'll work with Half-Life: Alyx.

The Microsoft Store is currently offering the Cosmos for AU$1,149, which is AU$150 cheaper than its usual recommended retail price. It tends not to be discounted too often, so it's worth investigating if you're keen to get into VR - especially since Valve still isn't selling its class-leading Index headset into Australia just yet.

This isn't to be confused with the more recent HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, which is decent but very pricey. But keep in mind that the Cosmos series has modular faceplates, meaning if you want upgrade to the Elite version it will in theory be possible to do so for around AU$300. The HTC Vive Cosmos boasts a 2880x1700 LCD display and "inside-out" tracking, which means you won't need a base station.

