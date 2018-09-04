Australia, PC PowerPlay is now part of the PC Gamer family

Big news for PC Gamer in Australia, and big news for Australia's best and longest running games magazine, PC PowerPlay – we're now best buds! Future Publishing Australia announced yesterday that it's bought the tech and gaming portfolio of nextmedia, and that includes me.

My name's David Hollingworth, and I'm the editor of PC PowerPlay. The magazine will be continuing – still reviewing the latest games, getting exclusive access to the hottest previews, the best PC hardware, and generally keeping you abreast of everything that matters in PC gaming.

In the online arena, PC PowerPlay will be joining the crack team here at PC Gamer, which will become the main online presence for the magazine. This means if you're a PC PowerPlay reader, you'll find some of its best bits will now live on PC Gamer.

And if you're PC Gamer fan, it also means more Australian coverage from both myself and PC PowerPlay's fantastic stable of local Aussie writers. We'd call that a win-win situation!