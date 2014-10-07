Australia, go in the draw for 1 of 100 Warlords of Draenor beta access codes

Do you want beta access to World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor? We've got 100 beta codes to give away to Australian residents only (be warned: the codes will not work outside of AU). All you have to do is sign up below and we'll select 100 people at random on Thursday morning. It's as simple as that.

To access the content you'll need an active subscription to World of Warcraft, as well as the Mists of Pandaria expansion pack. You'll need to activate the code with your Battle.net account.

Warlords of Draenor releases November 13.