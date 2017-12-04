Attack on Titan 2 release date set

The towering, naked juggernauts of Attack on Titan 2 are as creepy as they are lethal—which is why relieving them of their limbs looks so satisfying. And if that's something you fancy, the game's publisher Koei Tecmo has now announced when we'll get to do so: March 20, 2018.

A new story trailer comes with the news, too. Here's that:

As we reported last month, Attack on Titan 2 lets players assume control of a number of the manga series' most recognised stars—such as Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Miche Zacharias, Nanaba, Gelgar, Ymir, Armin Arlert, Christa Lenz and Levi.

As since reported by True Achievements, a further five familiar faces have been introduced to the fold by way of Thomas Wagner, Mina Carolina, Nile Dawk, Marlo and Hitch. Players interested in sidestepping the series' stalwarts can also opt for their own Custom Scouts.

Attack on Titan 2 is due March 20, 2018. In the meantime, here's another look at last month's limb-slashing action trailer: