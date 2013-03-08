Asus Transformer AiO: an 18.4 inch Android tablet that turns into a PC. Don't ask why.

Has anyone in the history of computing ever wanted an 18.4-inch Android tablet? How about an 18.4-inch Android tablet that transforms into a dumb 18.4-inch display the moment you dock it into its Intel Ivy Bridge-powered stand?

Let's imagine for a moment that this was a pressing consumer demand. Well, good news, imaginary consumers! The Asus Transformer AiO (All-in-One) is the very thing you have hypothetically coveted.

The tablet portion is powered by an Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core CPU, running Android 4.1 with an as yet unnamed Ivy Bridge CPU and Nvidia GT 730M GPU sat in the PC Station stand.

So, when you're roaming about with your giganto-tablet in tow you can run your Android apps as standard and when you're docked it becomes a fully featured Windows 8 machine. Plus, it's running wireless Remote Desktop tech so you can still have access to your Windows apps around the home at a flick of a switch.

You may have sense it already, but I'm not so terribly fussed about this whole all-in-one concept, but there are things which pique my interest. The Remote Desktop streaming service is a thing with potential - especially given that Nvidia's SHIELD isn't too far away now. Once that's out I've got a feeling we'll start seeing a lot more Nvidia Tegra-based tablets that will happily communicate with Nvidia GeForce-powered desktop machines.

Not that I'd want to play all my games streaming from my PC to my tablet, but I still quite like the idea of my desktop rig capable of being a local game-streamer as well as a media hub.