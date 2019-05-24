Asus teases several new motherboards ahead of AMD's Zen 2 CPU launch

I don't fancy myself an art aficionado, but I'd hang a photo of a teaser image Asus posted to Twitter and Instagram today. It's a delightful mashup of several of the upcoming best gaming motherboards, undoubtedly for AMD's Ryzen 3000 series of desktop CPUs, which the company hopes will compete for the crown of best CPU for gaming.

Along with new CPUs, AMD will also be unveiling an X570 chipset to tuck into some of the best AMD motherboards. That's what has motherboard makers so excited. Asus in particular looks to be prepping a bunch of new X570 models across several of its motherboard product lines.

Can you piece together which new motherboards are on the way? #ROG pic.twitter.com/3gG4o0nHEPMay 24, 2019

Asus posted the image from its ROG Global account, and it's a safe bet that there will be a handful of X570 models that fall within the ROG family. That's how it is with the current generation X470 chipset, comprised of the ROG Crosshair VII Hero (regular and Wi-Fi models), ROG Strix X470-I Gaming, and ROG Strix X470-F Gaming.

Based on the teaser shot, it also looks like Asus has X570 TUF and Prime motherboards ready to go. Those are more mainstream options, whereas ROG boards typically offer more robust overclocking features and additional bells and whistles.

While there is a new chipset on the horizon, AMD is sticking with its AM4 socket for another round. That means most existing motherboards will be able to support a CPU upgrade with nothing more than a BIOS update (and a new CPU, of course). It's not yet clear if that will be the case for budget-based A320 motherboards, but motherboard makers have already started dishing out BIOS updates for many X470, B450, X370, and B350 motherboards.

The X570 chipset is expected to introduce PCIe 4.0 support. What that boils down to is more bandwidth for graphics cards and M.2 slots, the latter of which is where speedy NVMe SSDs plug into. Beyond that, we'll have to wait until next week to find out exactly what's on tap.