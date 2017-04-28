Asus combines an AC2600 router and DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem into one

It is not uncommon for ISPs to offer cable modems with built-in wireless routing capabilities. We're also seeing more all-in-one solutions from third parties, including Asus, which has a new high-speed AC2600 solution available.

The Asus CM-32 AC2600 combines a DOCSIS 3.0-compatible cable modem with an 802.11ac Wi-Fi router into a single package. According to Asus, it is certified for Comcast Infinity and Spectrum networks, as well as legacy Charter and Time Warner Cable. Official support for legacy Cox and Bright House Networks will be added soon.

From what we can tell, the aggressive styling is exactly the same as the RT-AC88U from Asus, though wireless speeds aren't quite as fast. The CM-32 AC2600 delivers up to 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 1,734Mbps on the 5GHz band, hence the AC2600 rating.

There are four removable antennas on the CM-32 AC2600. We haven't tested this model, though in our experience with Asus brand routers, you can generally expect excellent range.

Some other features include MU-MIMO support, beamforming, four LAN ports for wired networking, and two USB 2.0 ports for connecting external devices, such storage drives and printers.

Powering the cable model/router combo is a Puma 6 processor. It also has 512MB of RAM and 256MB of flash storage for the company's streamlined software and ASUSWRT management interface.

The CM-32 AC2600 is available now for $250 and comes with a two-year warranty. Asus points out that its MSRP works out to around $10 per month for the duration of the warranty period, which might be offset by modem rental fees (if applicable).