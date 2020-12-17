Assassin's Creed Valhalla is under AU$60 in Ubisoft's new Summer Sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla released last month to some of the best reviews the series has seen for years: Steven reckoned it was "bloody and captivating" and "Assassin's Creed at its best." If you're yet to dive in, the open world Viking saga is on sale as part of Ubisoft's summer discounts, and it's remarkably cheap given we're only four weeks out from launch.

The base edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is currently AU$58.98, but you'll have to use a code to get that price: the code is WELCOME2021, and you'll need to have that handy at checkout.

The same applies for a bunch of other discounts too, use the code WELCOME2021 and you'll get:

Watch Dogs: Legion for AU$47.61 (down from AU$89.95)

Immortals Fenyx Rising for AU$47.61 (down from AU$89.95)

Anno 1800 for AU$23.45 (down from AU$89.95)



If you're after sprawling open world adventures, these are pretty good prices so soon after launch. And both Watch Dogs and Immortals are well worth a playthrough. Chris reviewed Watch Dogs Legion favourably, while Andy described Immortals Fenyx Rising as "a fun, vibrant open world game with a great sense of humour".