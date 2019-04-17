Ubisoft donates €500K to help restore Notre-Dame, gives away Assassin's Creed Unity for free

Following the shocking events in Paris on Monday that saw the iconic Notre-Dame cathedral sustain devastating fire damage, Ubisoft has pledged to donate €500,000 to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the historic landmark.

2014's Assassin's Creed: Unity is set in Paris and includes a faithful representation of the famous cathedral. You can take a look at Unity's Notre-Dame in the original E3 announcement trailer above.

Talking about the creation of Unity, Ubisoft said, "We developed an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks—one of the most notable elements of the game was the extraordinary recreation of Notre-Dame."

Additionally, Ubisoft has announced that it is giving away Assassin's Creed Unity for free on PC. It's available for download now via Uplay or through the Ubisoft Store.

"Video games can enable us to explore places in ways we never could have otherwise imagined. We hope, with this small gesture, we can provide everyone an opportunity to appreciate our virtual homage to this monumental piece of architecture."

Unity had a notoriously flawed launch on PC, earning 65% from Tom Senior's review, but the gesture here is very positive.