Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer shows road to E3

Ubisoft have kicked off a series of Assassin's Creed dev diaries in the run up to E3 with a fun look behind the scenes in the studio. The dev team on information lock down, but here are a few things that they do manage to confirm over the course of the video, spotted by VG247 : "Crowd stuff." Cutscenes. "Red" music. Whatever it is they're not showing, the team seem very confident, aiming for a game of the show award. We'll get to judge them soon when E3 hits San Francisco on June 7.

