Assassin's Creed Revelations release date pushed back on PC

The release of the PC version of Assassin's Creed Revelations has been delayed by a couple of weeks. It'll hit consoles on November 15, but Eurogamer report that the PC version will come out on December 2.

So that's another Ubisoft gamed delayed on PC. From Dust, Call of Juarez: The Cartel and Driver: San Francisco have all received similar delays. It could be worse, though. Previous Assassin's Creed games have taken months to reach our machines. We should just start mentally adding a few weeks to every Ubisoft release date to avoid future disappointment.