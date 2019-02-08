Assassin's Creed Odyssey will get New Game Plus this month

A New Game Plus mode has been confirmed for Assassin's Creed Odyssey and it will be arriving sometime this month.

The official Assassin's Creed Twitter account announced the news, earlier today:

Details have yet to be revealed about what will be available to players in the New Game Plus mode but in a reply to a fan, Assassin's Creed tweeted that they'll "share more details next week." Presumably, this will coincide with the monthly update video which usually details any updates and changes scheduled for the game. Last month's video saw the addition of level scaling and new quests.

If the New Game Plus from Origins is anything to go by, you can expect to carry over your character progression, including player level, abilities, and gear.

We'll find out next week!