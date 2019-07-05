Assassin's Creed: Odyssey will get its final DLC episode later this month

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft certainly hasn't skimped on the post-launch support for Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Weeks after the release of a new quest creator, the publisher has confirmed that the third and final part of the serialised Fate of Atlantis DLC will release on July 16. It's called the Judgment of Atlantis, and that's a screenshot from it above. It's our first look at Poseidon's realm, and by the sounds of things, it'll be the very last DLC pack for the game.

It follows the episodes Fields of Elysium and Torment of Hades, which released in April and June respectively. Before that, another serialised DLC series released throughout 2018, in the form of Legacy of the First Blade. For an already massive game, that's certainly a lot of stuff to do.

These are both paid expansions, though there's been a tonne of free stuff. In addition to the above mentioned quest creator (which, by the way, makes it super easy to level quickly, if you're averse to the game's interminable grind) a New Game Plus mode was released in March.