Assassin's Creed Odyssey wanted actors 'who are Greek or have Greek ancestry'

In the wake of its E3 showing, we gathered everything we know about Assassin's Creed Odyssey. We've since learned we'll be free to smooch whoever we wish, and that its cinematic trailer was one of the most popular at last week's event.

As reported by VG24/7, we now know Ubisoft sought to employ Greek voice actors or those of Greek descent when crafting Odyssey's characters.

"What we tried to do was look for actors who are Greek or have Greek ancestry," audio director Lydia Andrew tells VG24/7. "We really felt like it was a nice opportunity for us to have a deep dive into the culture of Greece and obviously Ancient Greece.

"You can have a great actor who's great at accents, and that’s fantastic, but you can also find great Greek actors and work with them too."

VG24/7 adds that the game's Kassandra character is voiced by Greek actor Melissanthi Mahut (who also lent her voice to Assassin's Creed: Origins), and that Alexios is voiced by Greek actor Michael Antonakos (who featured in the 2016 Warcraft movie, and Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak).