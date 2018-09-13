Assassin's Creed Odyssey season pass includes multi-episode 'arcs' and Assassin's Creed 3

Ubisoft has revealed its post-launch plans for the upcoming ahistorical assassination game Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which will include a season pass featuring two multi-episode storylines and separate story missions called The Lost Tales of Greece that will be free for everyone.

The first story arc, set to go live in December, will be a three-episode adventure called Legacy of the First Blade. It will introduce the first character to wield "the iconic hidden blade" (that'd be the wrist dagger) and reveal more about the history of the Assassins. The second arc, The Fate of Atlantis, is slated for the spring of 2019, and will set players off on a journey to the fabled city of Atlantis, where they'll square off against supernatural creatures and uncover its sunken secrets. (Remember that despite the series' historical trappings, Odyssey is not "shackled to history.")

The Assassin's Creed Odyssey season pass will also include Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, with a new graphics engine, higher resolution textures, 4K and HDR support, and the Benedict Arnold Missions, Hidden Secrets, and Tyranny of King George DLCs, plus Assassin's Creed 3 Liberation Remastered, a "full HD" update of the originally PS Vita-exclusive companion game that was released for PC in 2014.

Free content will include The Lost Tales of Greece quests that will be released between season pass story arcs, "providing a constant flow of new stories for players to discover" with "familiar faces and new characters from the world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey," plus free in-game events, new monsters and creatures, and a New Game Plus mode.

Ubisoft also confirmed that Odyssey will have a Discovery Tour mode, an "educational tool [that] will let players explore the game world in a conflict-free environment and learn about Ancient Greece’s monuments, culture and history." Further details weren't revealed but I would expect it will be much like the Discovery Tour that was added to Assassin's Creed Origins earlier this year, a standalone mode that enables a more historically-accurate (and less wantonly violent) exploration of ancient Egypt. (And which is also really quite good.)

The Assassin's Creed Odyssey season pass is included with the Deluxe, Gold, and Ultimate editions of the game, which are available for $80/£59/€70, $100/£84/€100, and $120/£92/€110, on Steam. It comes out on October 5.