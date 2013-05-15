Popular

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag trailer takes to the seas, attacks everything in and around them

By

Assassin's Creed IV - Sea Stab thumb

Hoist the mainsail! Scuttle the jib! Other water-based activities! Stop doing them all, because a new Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag trailer has sailed into view, carrying a cargo of nautical narration on a sea of stabbing, shooting and shark attacks. Because in trailers, just as on the romanticised high-seas, it's customary to punctuate even the most solemn of speeches with random acts of violence.

This time, we get a further look at the motivations ("steal things") and methods ("stab things") of new protagonist and pirate assassin Edward Kenway, along with a taste of his dislike for knee-bending. We also see plenty of the game's expanded naval focus.

For more on Black Flag, check out our preview here . The game is due out November 1st.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments