Assassin's Creed Brotherhood lets you drive a tank

AssCreedBroHood

The latest trailer for Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is a narrated walkthrough that shows super stealthy assassin Ezio sneaking into a guarded facility. It looks like a standard infiltration mission, right up to the point where Ezio climbs into an armoured tank . Watch the full trailer below.

It looks as though Ezio's old friend from Assassin's Creed 2, Leonardo Da Vinci, has been forced at sword-point to design a series of insane war machines for the enemy, now it's up to Ezio to stop them by climbing into a tank and shooting them.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
