How to leave Asgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Want to know how to get to Asgard in AC Valhalla? If you thought the entirety of Valhalla was set in 9th century England and Norway, guess again. You can play through a separate story arc in the mystical world of Asgard, the home of the Norse gods. So how do you get to AC Valhalla Asgard?

First of all, you need to have played to the point where you can upgrade your AC Valhalla settlement to level 3. Once you've done so, Valka—the nice lady that gave Eivor the vision elixir in Norway—will arrive and urge you to build the Seer's Hut in your settlement, which requires 800 supplies and 60 raw materials.

Once completed, Valka will give you a quest to collect herbs around the small lake near her hut. These are quite hard to spot so keep an eye out for their brightly coloured, pink flowers. You'll also need to search on the cliff above the waterfall there. When you've collected enough herbs, return to Valka and drink the elixir to enter Asgard.

How to leave AC Valhalla Asgard

Of course, once you're in the land of the Norse gods, you may decide that you're needed back in England. So how do you leave Asgard?

To head back to the main story of AC Valhalla, you're going to have to complete the 'View Above All' quest which requires you to close the gate to Jotunheim. You'll receive this after you speak with the various Norse gods gathered in Asgard. To reach them, use the Synchronisation point at the edge of the platform that you enter on, then do a Leap of Faith to reach the area below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You may notice that the area has a suggested power level of 90 but with a gear score of 57, I had no problems on Vikingr (normal) difficulty.

To complete the quest, simply run the length of the bridge, until you reach some steps. If you chose Thor to accompany you, he'll deal with the group of enemies at the top for you. Make your way to the gate, being careful to dodge out of the way of the big chap that's guarding it—he took most of my health when he managed to hit me—and interact with it to close it.

After a short cutscene, an eye symbol will be added to your map in the top left corner and interacting with this will allow you to 'wake up' and leave Asgard. Safe travels!