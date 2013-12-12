Popular

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's story DLC arrives in port next week

By

Look at the expression of the man in that picture. Can't make it out? Here's a clearer version . Can't make that out? Don't worry, we can zoom and enhance . That's the expression of a man who's learned that new story DLC will be out for Assassin's Creed IV: Go Go Power Pirates! next week, but who has still barely scratched the surface of the game. As somebody who's only a few hours into it myself, I can sympathise. Maybe you can too?

Called Freedom Cry, the DLC is a nine-mission mini-campaign that focuses on Kenway's first mate Adewale. Ubisoft's excitable press release sets up the plot: "Born a slave, Adewale found freedom as a pirate aboard the Jackdaw as captain Edward Kenway's second-in-command. Fifteen years later, Adewale has become a trained assassin and finds himself shipwrecked in Saint-Domingue with no weapons or crew, starting a new adventure of his own."

On the one hand, AC4 is great and Adewale is - in my limited experience - well written and likeable. On the other, this would seem like a more contained and linear story, which is perhaps not something that plays to the series' strength. Still, I can personally afford to wait, because - as previously mentioned - there's so much regular AssFlag to dive into.

Assassin's Creed IV: Ain't No Party Like A Pirate Party's Freedom Cry DLC is due out next Tuesday, December 17th.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments