Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's story DLC arrives in port next week

Look at the expression of the man in that picture. Can't make it out? Here's a clearer version . Can't make that out? Don't worry, we can zoom and enhance . That's the expression of a man who's learned that new story DLC will be out for Assassin's Creed IV: Go Go Power Pirates! next week, but who has still barely scratched the surface of the game. As somebody who's only a few hours into it myself, I can sympathise. Maybe you can too?

Called Freedom Cry, the DLC is a nine-mission mini-campaign that focuses on Kenway's first mate Adewale. Ubisoft's excitable press release sets up the plot: "Born a slave, Adewale found freedom as a pirate aboard the Jackdaw as captain Edward Kenway's second-in-command. Fifteen years later, Adewale has become a trained assassin and finds himself shipwrecked in Saint-Domingue with no weapons or crew, starting a new adventure of his own."

On the one hand, AC4 is great and Adewale is - in my limited experience - well written and likeable. On the other, this would seem like a more contained and linear story, which is perhaps not something that plays to the series' strength. Still, I can personally afford to wait, because - as previously mentioned - there's so much regular AssFlag to dive into.

Assassin's Creed IV: Ain't No Party Like A Pirate Party's Freedom Cry DLC is due out next Tuesday, December 17th.