Assassin's Creed 3 trailer stabs men in coats of all colours/colors

Assassin's Creed 3 has equal opportunities stabbing according to UK version of the latest trailer. Redcoats, bluecoats, Conner doesn't care. He just hates coats. Amusingly, Kotaku note that the US version of the trailer cuts out some footage near the end in which Connor slices up a US contingent, presumably in an effort to patronise American viewers into buying the game. Or they've added the scene to assure UK folk that the game isn't all about chopping up chaps in red.

I wouldn't have minded if the Brits had been the bad guys, to be honest. Assassin's Creed is too cartoon to take seriously, and if Grand Moff Tarkin has taught us anything, it's that a British accent can be useful when delivering the odd evil line. Now I present for your attention both versions of the latest trailer for Assassin's Creed 3.

You'll see the offending scene at 2:09. Blink and you'll miss it.

And here's the US version: