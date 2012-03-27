Assassin's Creed 3 trailer slowly rotates new hero, special editions announced

"Where is the hidden blade?" some fans cried as they looked over the debut trailer and first screenshots . It's HIDDEN, isn't it? He's not going to flash it about willy nilly when his hands are already full of axes and pistols. The new Assassin's Creed 3 teaser trailer joins the growing number of teaser videos that like slowly rotate characters , highlighting things that may be interesting about them. Today we learn that guns are loud, bows are quiet, and Tomahawks are Tomahawks.

So the teaser trailer may skimp on the new info, but Ubisoft have wasted no time in revealing details about the special Freedom Edition and the Join or Die edition that we'll be able to pre-order to get hold of bonus bits like extra missions, George Washington's secret diary and a model of Connor that you'll be able to rotate for your friends, pointing out interesting bits. Look, he's got arms!

The new editions are available to pre-order on the Ubisop , and will be popping up on all the usual retailers like Play . The contents of each edition are detailed in these images. Click to see them full size.