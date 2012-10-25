Popular

Assassin's Creed 3 trailer kicks a man right in the balls

Console players will get their paws on Assassin's Creed 3 next week. We'll have to wait until November 20 in the US and November 23 in Europe, sadly, but you can absorb a 90 second montage of the action courtesy of the launch trailer, which features fighting on the high seas, some great big battle scenes, a bit of tragic back story and one particularly cruel groin kick.

Find out whether your rig will run AC3 with the help of these system requirements and get a sense for how the sequel's shaping up with an account of some adventures in the wilderness in our Assassin's Creed 3 hands-on .

