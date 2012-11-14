Assassin's Creed 3 PC "will be less buggy" than console, says Ubisoft

In a Reddit AMA thread posted yesterday, development team members of Assassin's Creed 3 assured that the PC version of Connor's American vacation will include a new patch ironing bugs present in the console version and sprinkling in DirectX 11 improvements.

"We've added extra DirectX 11 support for the PC version, so you'll notice some significant increases in texture resolution (double-res in most cases, but quadruple in some), tessellation (which is like, the new DX11 hotness) and some other shader improvements that will have an impact," Ubisoft Senior Community Developer Gabe Graziani wrote. "[The PC version] will include all of the console patches out at the time (so, that includes any patches we might be releasing in between now and PC launch). In addition, PC has a special patch designed to ensure that everything runs as smoothly as possible."

Other questions answered by Graziani and the rest of the participants—including Writer Matt Turner, Creative Director Alex Hutchinson, and the enviable-sounding Team Historian Maxime Durand—touched upon design decisions, requested multiplayer modes (naval battles!), and an island full of bears. (Yes, it exists.) One poster queried the team on their awareness of complaints against a perceived "pro-American" take on the War of Independence through Connor's Redcoat wreckage. As Hutchinson put it, the team staunchly opposed any discriminatory intent, but everyone felt "depressed" as a result.

"We started laughing, then we were depressed as we realized nobody would believe us until the game shipped," he wrote. "Then we felt validated when it did ship and most people noticed. Then we were depressed again when we realized all the people who carried on about it before we shipped weren't going to say sorry."