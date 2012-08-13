Assassin's Creed 3 Animus trailer teases new multiplayer modes and unlock system

The latest Assassin's Creed 3 trailer is framed as an Animus advert created by the ever-friendly but obviously evil Templar front, Abstergo Industries. Here they show off a few new Assassin's Creed 3 multiplayer modes, including "Domination," a team-based, four vs. four point capture contest, and "Wolfpack," which sadly isn't about a gang of wolves hunting lone assassins through the snowy wastes of early America. It's a co-op mode that has you hunting AI targets against the clock. Every successful kill lets you kill again. See? Abstergo: evil.

An improved unlock system has also been demonstrated, showing how players who earn accolades and complete challenges can earn bonus experience towards further rewards, and seems to include a system that lets you unlock adverts for future updates. Woo?

Assassin's Creed 3 launches on PC on November 20 in the US and November 23 in the UK.