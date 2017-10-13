ASRock's X370 Taichi motherboard for Ryzen is available for $156 after rebate

If you are looking to build a new PC around one of AMD's Ryzen processors, you can score a feature-rich AM4 motherboard at a discount. ASRock's X370 Taichi is on sale for $185 at both Amazon and Newegg, with the latter sweetening the pot with a $30 mail-in-rebate (and adding a buck for shipping).

The X370 Taichi offers a robust set of features, including support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200+ (OC) memory, two reinforced PCIe 3.0 x16 slots plus a non-reinforced PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, two PCIe 2.0 x1 slots, 10 SATA 6Gbps connectors, two M.2 sockets, onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a bunch of other goodies.

ASRock went with high-end components on the the X370 Taichi to help with stability and overclocking performance. To that end, it has a 16 power phase design for smooth power delivery, along with premium chokes and capacitors.

One thing to note is this mobo bears a cancer warning born out of California's Prop 65 vote, which you can read about here. In this case, the warning notes that "products with exposed solder may contain lead."

